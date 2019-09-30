A Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin on Monday ordered that a 20-year-old herder, Muhammad Rebu-Babuga, 20, who allegedly killed his colleague, be remanded in a correction centre.

Rebu-Babuga is charged with culpable homicide.

Magistrate Tinu Ajayi adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for hearing.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Alhassan Jubrin, told the court that on Sept. 13, the complainant, Goma Usman, who resides in Fulani camp, Kakafu, reported the case at the Lade Police station.

Jubrin alleged that the defendant attacked the complainant’s son while grazing .

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.(NAN)