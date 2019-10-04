A Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ilorin on Friday ordered that a housewife , who allegedly faked their own kidnap, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police arraigned Odunayo Olaniyi, Abdulrauf Folorunso, and Afolabi Adesina with three counts of self kidnap, false representation and for asking for ransom.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Dasuki, who gave the order, also remanded Folorunso and Adesina.

Dasuki adjourned the case until Oct. 10, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Nasir Yusuf, told the court that on Sept. 19, the complainant, and the defendant’s husband, Segun, who works at the Kwara Road Traffic Management Authority Ilorin, reported the case at the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Police Headquarters, Ilorin.

Yusuf said that Segun told police that he received a message from his wife, Odunayo that she had been kidnapped.

He alleged that the defendant also told the complainant that their 10-year-old son, was kidnapped and the abductors are demanding for N500,000.

Yusuf said that during discreet investigation, the police discovered that Odunayo, Folorunso and Adesina, faked the kidnap.

The offemce, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 9, 14, and 12 of the Kwara state Prohibition of Kidnapping Law 2010.

They pleaded not guilty. (NAN)