From: Tony John, Port Harcourt

Chief Magistrate Court 15, presided over by Rita Oguguo, has remanded Chima Amadi, 40, and Orluchi Chima, 22, to Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, over attempting to murder and inflict grievous harm on Leticia Chima, 40, at Omerelu, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, on August 15.

The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) brought the case to court in form of a remand order on Monday, September 5.

No plea was taken as no charge was read to the accused.

Chief Magistrate Oguguo adjourned till September 23 for the possible arraignment of the defendants on the charges the court has jurisdiction on.

The suspects were arrested by Elele Police Division and later transferred to State CIID, Port Harcourt.

Amadi had maintained that the woman he brought home was not his female lover, but his second wife.

The victim’s elder brother, Warisi Anayo, in an interview with reporters, had accused his sister’s husband and the female lover of inflicting machete cuts on her.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim, who is recuperating from severe wounds she sustained during the attack, is still admitted at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Choba.