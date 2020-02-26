A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the remand of an Indian, Omkar Shinde, for allegedly forging receipts of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Shinde was arraigned alongside Chucks Okeke, Shittu Adedeji and a company, Everchem Paints Nigeria Ltd., on a three-count charge bordering on forgery.

Justice Saliu Saidu ordered that the defendants should be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Services pending the hearing of their bail applications.

Saidu, therefore, adjourned the case until March 4 for hearing of the bail applications.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, a Senior State Counsel, Mr Olofindare Adeleke, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 12 at Close 6, House 4 Satellite Town, Lagos, and at 110/114 Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Isolo.

Adeleke said that the defendants forged 15 receipts of SON and presented them as genuine.

“Adedeji did present the fake documents to SON officials, which he knew were false documents with intent to be used as genuine,” the prosecutor said.

Adeleke said the offences contravened Section 465 of the Criminal Law Nigeria, 2004.

A defence counsel, Mr E.O Pobeni (for the first defendant), Mr Tiwalade Aderoju (for the second and fourth defendants) and Mr I. C. Ituma (for third defendant), told the court that they had filed bail applications on behalf of their clients.