Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Lagos ,yesterday ordered the remand of an Indian and two others over alleged forging of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) receipts.

The remand of the Indian, Omkar Shinde, and others; Chucks Okeke, Shittu Adedeji, and a company, Everchem Paints Nigeria Limited, followed their arraignment before the court on a three-count charge of forgery.

Senior State Counsel, Olofindare Adeleke, alleged that Okeke, Shinde, and Everchem Paints, forged 15 SON receipts on February 12, 2020 at Close 6, House 4 Satellite Town, Lagos, and at 110/114 Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Isolo. He said the defendants committed the alleged offence “with Intent to use the false documents as genuine”.

The statement alleged: “Okeke and Shinde forged receipts numbered TCI/S621 dated 17/10/2016; TCI/5523 (16/11/2016), TC1/5524 (16/11/2016), TCI/1008 (12/04/2018), TCI/1366 (21/06/2018), TCI/268 (22/02/2018), TCI/1161 (10/05/2018), TCI/ 1008 (04/04/2018) and TCI/SS40 (13/01/2017).”

The prosecution said it was with the intention of causing the forged documents to be believed to have been issued by SON and use same as genuine.

“Adedeji, on February 12 at 2, Morebise Egan, Igando, ‘did present false documents to SON officials, which you knew or have reason to know same to be false with intent to use the false documents as genuine”.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 465 and punishable under sections 467 and 516 of the Criminal Code Act CAP C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.