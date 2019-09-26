A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano, on Thursday ordered that a 35-year-old labourer, Mustafa Abdullahi, who allegedly defiled his six-year-old niece, be remanded in a correctional facility,pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril did not take the plea of Abdullahi for want of jurisdiction,

Jibril ordered that the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions in Kano for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 3 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that the complainant, Hajiya Umma Inuwa, who resides in Yakasai Quarters in Kano, reported the case at the Kofar Ruwa Police Division Kano, on Aug.25.

He alleged that the defendant lured his older brother’s daughter into his living room and had defiled her.

Lale said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 and 283 of the Penal Code.(NAN)