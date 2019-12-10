A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 30-year-old labourer, Inuwa Yunusa, for alleged murder.

The Magistrate, Umar Ibrahim, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded pending legal advice from the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Jan. 14, 2020, for further mention.

Yunusa who resides in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, is standing trial for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was transferred from Kauru Divisional Headquarters of the state, to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), on Nov. 12.

Leo said on the same date, at about 2:00 p.m., the defendant and two others now at large, had a misunderstanding with one Adamu Dogo, which led to a physical brawl.

The prosecutor stated that during the fight the defendant and his friends used a log of wood and hit Dogo on his head and he slumped.

Leo added that when the victim slumped, the defendant and his friends took to their heels before he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 59 and 190 of Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017. (NAN)