Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A 27 year old man has been remanded in the detention of the Benue State Police Command after he was charged for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The accused, John Agada of Ampia, Rice Mill area of Otukpo in Otukpo Local Government arra of the state was remanded after he was arraigned before an Upper Area Court in Makurdi, on Tuesday.

The police prosecuting officer, Sergeant Veronica Shagee had applied that the case be adjourned to another date as investigation into the matter was still on.

The Judge, Mrs Rose Iorshe did not take any plea for want of jurisdiction but granted the application and ordered that the accused be remanded at the Police detention facility in Makurdi and adjourned the case to August 27,2020 for further mention.

Earlier, Police Prosecuting Officer, Sergeant Veronica Shaagee told the court that on July 22, 2020, one Awuna Terkumbur, of Aliade town, Gwer East Local Government Area reported the case at Police station.

According to her, on July 2, 2020 Awuna conveyed one man whose name and address is still unknown to him on his unregistered BAJAJ motorcycle with chasis No. MD2A18AYILWK, from Aliade to the house of one John Agada who later introduced each other to him as in-laws.

The prosecuting officer stated that after the introduction, they asked him to convey them to a car dealer within Otukpo town to buy a car and as soon as they arrived, the said John Agada and his in-law conspired together and robbed him of his motorcycle worth N248,000.

Shagee furthwr disclosed that during Police investigation, the said John Agada was arrested for committing the offence, while his in-law is still at large.

The offence she said contravened

the provisions of section 6(b) and 1(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act 2004.