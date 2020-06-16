TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Magistrate Court in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, has remanded 37 years old man identified as Sunny Onuegbu, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

Daily Sun gathered that Onuegbu had threatened the teenage girl with knife and forcefully had a carnal knowledge of her.

The incident occurred Omuigwe community in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area, on May 31, 2020, before he was arrested by the police.

The accused was charged to court by the Police and he faced a count-charge on rape, pursuant to Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 1999 Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria.

The charge read: “That you Sunny Onuegbu, male, on May 31, 2020, at Omuigwe by Pipe Line, Aluu, at the Isiokpo Magisterial District, did used a jackknife to threaten one Prayer Igwe (female), and subsequently had her carnal knowledge of her without consent and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 1999 Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria.”

The Magistrate, R. N. Ibanibo, however, ordered that the accused be remanded in a Police cell, instead of the Nigerian Correctional Service facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magistrate Ibanibo declined jurisdiction over the matter and transferred the case file to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the matter to July 27, for mention.