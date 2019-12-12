An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, remanded a 55-year-old man, Nathaniel Okwuegbelem, in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of Okwuegbelem, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending an advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Osunsanmi had ordered the police to return the case file to the DPP for advice.

The defendant, who resides at Ikotun area of Lagos, is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that

the defendant committed the offence in August at his residence.

Ayorinde said that the defendant had canal knowledge of his daughter on two occasions.

“The girl told her friend what her father had done to her and she reported the case to the police,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for rape.

The magistrate adjourned the case till Jan. 13, for mention. (NAN)