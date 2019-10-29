A Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered that a 27-year-old man Kelechi Friday, who allegedly beat up a tricycle rider during an argument over cab fare, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending bail.

The police charged Friday, who lives in Jabi with two counts of criminal force and assault.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada who gave the order, adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for hearing in the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the complainant, Mansur Abdullahi , who lives on Airport road Abuja, reported the incident at the Utako Police Station on Oct. 19.

Ukagha said at about noon, the defendant and one Emeka, now at large, boarded the complainant’s tricycle from Chisco Park at Utako to Jabi.

She said Friday intentionally criminally refused to pay his fare and when Abdullahi insisted that he must pay, the defendant without provocation, beat him up.

Ukagha alleged that the complainant lost N2, 200, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 264 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)