An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 55-year-old man, Abdulrouf Akande, who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl, be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, pending legal advice.

The police charged Akande, who resides at No. 5 Agric Road, Egan Igando, Lagos, with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka, however, did not take the plea of Akande.

Nwaka ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions.

Nwake adjourned the case until Sept. 30, for mention.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi alleged that Akande committed the offence on May 15 at about 1 p.m., at his residence.

Emuerhi said that the defendant lured the girl to his room and defiled her, adding that the case was reported at the Igando Police Station.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provision of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes up to life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)