A Magistrates’ Court in Ogudu, Lagos, on Monday, ordered that a 21-year-old man, Jonah Major, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of Major, ordered that he should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kirikiri, Lagos.

Kubeinje ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the case until March 3.

The defendant is charged with defilement and assault.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant, who lives at Aderibigbe Street, Ketu, Lagos, committed the offence on Jan. 5.

Ihiehie said that the case was reported at the Ketu Police Station, Lagos by the victim.

He said that Major assaulted and defiled the victim.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)