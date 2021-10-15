An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday, ordered that a 21-year-old Oladele Ojo, who allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti.

The police charged Ojo, whose address was not provided with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Titilayo Ola-Olorun, who did not take the plea of Ojo, directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice. She adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for legal advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Caleb Leramo told the court that Ojo committed the offence on Oct. 1 in Araromi Igbesi-Ekiti.

Leramo said Ojo lured the girl into his room, gave her sugarcane and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 218 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012. (NAN)