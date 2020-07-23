A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti on Thursday ordered that a 28-year-old man, Babatunde Ayomide, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufumike Anoma, did not take the plea of Ayomide pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Anoma adjourned the case until Aug. 11 for mention.

The police charged Ayomide, whose address was not provided, with defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that Ayomide committed the offence on July 7 at Ire-Ekiti of Oye Ekiti Local Government area.

Akinwale told the court that the offence contravaned the provisions of Section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law, 2012.(NAN)