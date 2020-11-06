An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday remanded a 36-year-old man, Jospeh Moses to Kirikiri Custodial Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter.

The police charged Moses who resides in Ikeja with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje , who did not take the plea of Moses, ordered the police to return the case file to the office of the Lagos State Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye told the court that Moses committed the offence on Sept. 17.

Ogunleye alleged that Moses called the girl into his room while she was playing with her friends and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.(NAN)