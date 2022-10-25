A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos State, on Tuesday remanded a 27-year-old man, Sunday Okewuade, who pleaded guilty to stealing alcoholic and soft drinks worth N80,000 and N120,000 cash.

Okewuade, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to breaking, entry and stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, adjourned the case until Nov.15 for review of facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuoimose told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about midnight of Oct. 14, at Efura Junction, Oko-Afo, along Badagry.