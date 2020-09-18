TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded

38-year-old man, Uchenna Onyebulem, for allegedly defiling his three daughters, who are between the ages of nine months and five years.

Onyebulem allegedly committed the crime in May, 2020, at Japon Street, Elekahia, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

The offence is punishable under Section 32(1) (2) of the Child’s Right Act, Cap. 50 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2003. The case has been adjourned till September 24, 2020, for his plea to be taken.

Similarly, a 54-year-old man, Sunny Gogo, has been remanded by Chief Magistrate Amanze, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl. The accused was arraigned yesterday, on a count charge of sexual assault. He took a plea of not guilty.

Saturday Sun gathered that the accused person had on August 31, 2020, at Redeemer’s Household Greater Glory Ministry premises located in Ozuboko, Abuloma, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, unlawfully assaulted the victim. The chief magistrate adjourned the case till October 7, for hearing.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Litigation Officer, Esther Achor-Okorienta, commended families of the victims for speaking out.