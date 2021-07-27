From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Chief Magistrate’s Court 20 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded a 19-year-old man, Sunday Samuel, for allegedly impregnating an underage girl.

Samuel was arraigned, yesterday, before Chief Magistrate Gomba Osaro, in Port Harcourt, on a count charge of unlawfully having carnal knowledge of the victim.

The accused person was brought to court by the Human Right Desk at Rivers State Police headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

He allegedly committed the offence on February 14, 2021, at Ohakwe Street, Rumuigbo, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, in Port Harcourt magisterial district.

However, in court, the underage girl admitted that the accused person was her boyfriend.

Chief Magistrate Osaro ordered that Samuel be remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till August 16, 2021, for consideration of bail, after he (Samuel) had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence the accused person committed is punishable under Section 218 of Criminal Code of Cap 37 Vol.11 Laws of Rivers State, 1999.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.