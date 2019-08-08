An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan yesterday ordered that 45-year-old Durodola Kehinde, who allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter, should be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Kehinde because the court lacks jurisdiction, ordered that he be remanded in Agodi prison.

She ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until October 8, for mention.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Samod Aliu, in the charge sheet, alleged that Kehinde raped his 15-year-old daughter.

Aliu alleged that Kehinde committed the offence between 2017 and 2019.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 200.

Aliu alleged that the girl has been abused by her father since she was 13.