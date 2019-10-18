A Magistrates’ Court in Minna has ordered the remand in prison custody of a 29-year-old man, Ibrahim Mohammed, for allegedly beating a boy, 10, to death.

Mohammed is standing trial on a count charge of culpable homicide, contrary to section 221 of the penal code.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Thomas Peter, had told the court that one Abubakar Adamu in Paikoro Local Government Area reported the matter at the station on Oct. 9.

Peter said the complainant alleged that the accused person beat his 10-year-old son to death for allegedly stealing and roasting a yam.

He noted that the accused person confessed to committing the crime during police investigation.

The presiding Judge, Binta Rijau, however, declined to take the plea of the accused person as her court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Rijau directed the police to forward duplicate copy of the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Nov. 21 for further mention. (NAN)