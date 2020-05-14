An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Thursday remanded one Sunday Ademola, 22, over alleged motorcycle theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 10, 2020 around 7.30 p.m at Ile-Kenani area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant conspired with others now at large with intent to commit felony to wit: stealing.

According to him, the defendant robbed Nurudeen Sanni of his TVS motorcycle with Registration No: Osun FTD 386 QN, Blue colour, Chassis No: MD625NF5XL1AR1301 and Engine No: HF5AL13L7160 valued N230, 000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 383, 390 (9), 402 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and robbery.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Obi Samuel, pleaded that the court should grant the defendant bail in most liberal terms and pledged that his client would not jump bail but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi did not grant the defendant bail but ordered for his remand in Moore, Division “A” Police Station.

Owolawi adjourned the case until May 21, for ruling on bail. (NAN)