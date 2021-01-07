An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a man, Olugbenga Ojoomo, 46, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly being in possession of four pistols, AK 47 riffles and 5,200 live ammunition.

Magistrate J.A. Adegun, gave the order, following a motion moved by the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of the defendant, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

She, however, adjourned the case until Feb. 2.

Earlier, the prosecutor told the court that Ojoomo, whose address was not provided in court, was being tried for conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and breach of peace.

He alleged that the defendant and other persons at large committed the offences on May 3, 2019 along Berger, Lagos State.

Emuerhi said the police caught the defendant with four pistols, AK 47 riffles and 5,200 live ammunition without licence when he was arrested.

The prosecutor said that when the police questioned the defendant, he could not explain why he was with the guns.

He said, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 411, 330 and 168 (d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (NAN)