From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A custodian of masquerade, Chief Kayode Esuleke, his son, Ifasola Esuleke, and two others, has been remanded in Ilesa correctional centre by an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, for alleged murder of one Salahudeen Moshood.

The other defendants, Adeosun Kola and Idowu Abimbola, were arraigned alongside father and son on thirteen count charges bothering on murder, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault occasioning harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

They were alleged to have committed the purported crime on June 26, 2021, around 2pm, at Oluode Aranhin, Osogbo.

The defendants were also alleged to have ahot a gun at Jelili Alimi, Saka Risikat, Alli AbduJeleel, Alli Fatai Taofeek, Kabiru Malik and Akinola Yahya, with intent to kill them.

Also, Ifasola Esuleke, Kola and Abimbola, were also alleged to have damaged a Mosque and a Toyota Camry car belonging to Muslim faithful.

The second to the fourth defendants were alleged to have caused assault occasioning harm to Aseyori Kazeem Agboola and AbduRauf AbduSalam, as well as engaging in public fight.

The charges, according to the charge sheet, were contrary to sections 319, 320(1)(2), 451, 355 and 241 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol II, laws of Osun State, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges instituted against them by the state government.

Their counsels, led by Chief Bola Abimbola-Ige, urged the court to admit them to bail pending the determination of the allegations against them.

Relying on the exhibits, medical report and written addresses, the lead counsel informed the court that the first defendant, Kayode Esuleke, is being attended to by a Nuero-Surgeon, noting that the essence of bail is to secure the attendance of the defendant in court to attend his trial.

But, the lead counsel to the prosecution team from the state Ministry of Justice, Biodun Badiora, in his counter-affidavit, submitted that the defense counsel has failed to convince the court that there is no competent medical personnel to attend to the first defendant in the correctional facility.

The prosecution further stated that the defense counsel also failed to attach name of the hospital and Neuro-Doctor that is attending to the defendant has claimed in his affidavit.

He thereby urged the court to remand them because they are likely to jump bail.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi, thereby ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the case to September 21, for hearing.