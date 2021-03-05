A Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin on Friday ordered that a mechanic, Azeez Kasali, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charge Kasali with two counts of sexual abuse and exploitation of a child contrary to provisions of Section 32 of Kwara Child Rights Law.

Magistrate Shade Lawal, ordered that the defendant to be remanded in Oke-kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

She adjourned the case untill March 10 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Akinjide Adisa told the court that the defendant lured the minor who was on her way to fetch water and defiled her on Feb.23.

He said that the complainant, Kolawole Sherif, at the Ganmo Police Station in Ilorin.

Adisa said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court to remand the defendant.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence. (NAN)