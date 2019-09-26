A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Thursday ordered that a 23-year-old mechanic, Terdoo Ahambe, who allegedly killed a housewife during a robbery operation in Gboko, Benue, be remanded in a correction centre.

The police charged Ahambe with armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama did not take the plea of the suspect for want of jurisdiction.

Igama ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Benue. for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 24 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported at the ”B” Division Police Station, Gboko by the complainant, Terhemba Dondove , who lives in RTS Mkar Gboko, Benue on Aug. 28.

Godwin alleged that the suspect conspired with Samco Ula, Teryima Nyior and four others, at large to rob Dondove of his valuables.

He also alleged that the suspect stole three cell phones valued N37,500; an HP Laptop valued at N50,000 and N70,000 cash.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) and 1(1) (2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, and Section 222 of Penal Code, laws of Benue 2004. (NAN)