A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan on Thursday ordered that a medical doctor, Emmanuel Olorunfemi and two others, who allegedly caused the death of a female patient, be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre, pending legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, did not take the plea of Olorunfemi, Oloruntoba Akinwumi, and Oluwayemisi Ibiwande because the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Meanwhile, the court admitted a fourth defendant Oriyomi Hamzat, a broadcaster, charged with complicity in causing malicious damage on a church to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Idowu adjourned the matter untill March 9, for mention.

The police charged Olorunfemi 51, who works at the Passionate Medical Centre, Mokola, Ibadan, Akinwumi and Ibiwande with conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Adegboye, alleged that Dr Olorunfemi, Akinwumi and Ibiwande allegedly conspired and caused the death of a 28-year-old patient, Opeyemi Ojo, by carrying out surgery.

Adegboye said, on Dec. 4, 2019 and Dec.5, 2019 Hamzat and others at large allegedly unlawfully demolished a Cherubim and Seraphim Gospel Church Alawo, Abebi, Ibadan, without justification.

He said the Church which was valued at N1 million, was property of one Oloruntoba Akinwumi.

Adegboye said the offence was contravened the provisions of Section 311 and punishable under sections 319, 324, 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)