Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court 1, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has ordered the remand of a fake native doctor, Fatai Alli and two others – Adigun Olusegun and Olufemi Kolawole – in prison custody pending the filing, hearing and determination of their bail applications.

The accused persons were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, yesterday, on criminal charges bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretence.

The court had earlier granted the commission’s prayer for an order of interim forfeiture of property traced to Alli as well as freezing of accounts he allegedly used to received proceeds of crime.

According to the count-one of the charges, Olusegun and Kolawole conspired with Alli to obtain money under false pretence from one Daniel Babatunde.

The charges against the trio contravened Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, Section 1 (10 (a) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2012 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

Before their arrest, the commission had received several intelligence reports linking Alli to series of fraud allegations involving large sums of money.

Details on the intelligence alleged that he engages in money doubling through which he swindled and collected money from his victims with the promise of using his ‘spiritual powers’ to multiply the sums for them, but would instead divert same to his personal use.

He was arrested on July 9, 2019. His confessions later led to the arrest of his conspirators.