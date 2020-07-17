A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State on Friday ordered that an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oluwafemi Emmanuel, 42, who allegedly stabbed a police inspector to death, be remanded in a correctional facility.

Emmanuel is charged with homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.M Kayode-Alamu, did not take the plea of Emmanuel.

Kayode-Alamu ordered that Emmanuel be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 10.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel., Insp Olatunde Kehinde alleged that Emmanuel committed the offence on May 24, at No. 10, Okotie Eboh St., Ikoyi.

He also alleged that Emmanuel used a Jack-knife and stabbed Insp. Edward Ngbekem in the chest during a disagreement.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, which prescribes a death sentence for convict. (NAN)