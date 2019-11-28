A Karu Grade I Area Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday ordered that a 20-year-old painter, Abdulrazak Ganiyu, who pleaded guilty to stealing a generator set, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending sentencing.

The judge, Abdullahi Jibrin, fixed Dec. 16 for sentencing.

Ganiyu pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and attempt to commit an offence of theft.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, had earlier told the court that the complainant, Ebuka Jude of Karu, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, Abuja, on Nov 16.

He said the complainant alleged that the defendant criminally trespassed into his compound with intent to steal his new generator set.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under the provisions of sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code (NAN)