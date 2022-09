A Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ court on Friday ordered that Prof. Zainab Duke be remanded in Suleja correction centre for alleged assault.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the police alleged that Duke grievously assaulted her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house. (NAN)