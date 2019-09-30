A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin, on Monday, ordered the remand of an accused, Yusuf Shehu in prison custody for alleged possession of human skull hair.

Shehu, 21, resides at No 11, Alkali Street, Isale Koto area, Ilorin.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Dasuki, made the order on the request of the prosecuting counsel, Sgt. Rhoda Kayode.

Dasuki advised the accused person to get a competent lawyer to stand for him, and adjourned the case untill Oct. 7 for ruling.

The prosecutor had earlier told the court that on Sept. 18, a patrol team attached to the Nigeria Police Operation Harmony, Ilorin, led by Supol Hidi and four others, intercepted a commercial bus, heading to Lagos from Ilorin, along Eiyekorin Area, Ilorin.

Kayode said that during a random search of the vehicle and the passengers, the accused person was found in possession of cowries, human hair, native black soap, shredded white cloth amomg other charms.

She said that during interrogation, the accused could not give a satisfactory explanation for the items, but confessed to have been sent by one Alfa Gafar to deliver the charms to someone in Lagos State.

The accused person pleaded not guilty, saying that the items found in his possession were for his personal protection.

“The black soap is not for me, I was asked to give it to somebody, but the remaining items found on me, like human skull hair, cowries and others were for my protection.

“I was formerly a welder in Ilorin until the death of my mother, then I decided to work in Lagos as a security man, but I was sacked and people advised me to go home for spiritual protection.

“I found the human hair inside a hole, on the wall of a house, and bought the cowries, and other items for protection. I just keep the items in my pocket to be protected against evils,” Shehu said.

The prosecutor said that the accused committed an offence of unlawful removal of human parts and possession of human parts for use as “juju” or charm.

Kayode said that the offence is contrary to Section 7 and 2 and punishable under Section 12 (a) and (b) of the Kwara State Prohibition of dealing in Human Parts Law, No. 4 of 2018.

She said that investigation into the case had been completed, urging the court to remand the accused person in prison custody.

“Insp Ibrahim Ozobehe, attached to the criminal investigation department, carried out the investigation and wrote a nine paragraph affidavit; and we rely on all for our information.

“Attached with the affidavit is the acknowledgment from the Ministry of Justice,” Kayode said. (NAN)