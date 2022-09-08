A Kafanchan Upper Customary Court in Kaduna State, has ordered the remand of an 18-year-old student, Elijah Garba, in a correctional facility for alleged stealing of rail track equipment.

Garba of no fixed address, was arraigned at the court by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The accused was charged with criminal trespass, mischief and theft.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was reported to the corps by the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Kafanchan on Sept.2.

Audu said the defendant went to the rail track and removed five fish plates and two bult and was caught by an officer as he was leaving.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 237, 313 and 271 of the penal code law of Kaduna State.

When the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove the case against the defendant.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, George Gwani, ordered that the accused be remanded in a correctional facility and adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for hearing.(NAN)