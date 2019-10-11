A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano, on Friday ordered that a 22-year-old student, Nu’uman Abubakar, who allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Abubakar, a student of the Kano State University of Technology, Wudil, is charged with culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Muhammad Idris, adjourned the matter until Oct.28, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that the complainant, Abdulrahman Haladu, who resides in Jan Dutse Village, Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State, reported the matter at Wudil Police Station on Aug.1.

Gawuna alleged that the complainant told the police that the defendant hit his son with a club during a misunderstanding .

He said that the victim was taken to to the Wudil General Hospital for treatment, where he was confirmed dead.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code. (NAN)