Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State Magistrate Court, Akure, has remanded four suspects who allegedly killed Mrs Funke Olakunri, daughter of the leader of the pan Yoruba social cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Rueben Fasoranti.

The four suspects were arrested by the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force penultimate week and handed over to Ondo State government for prosecution.

The court presided over by Mrs Victoria Bobmanuel ordered the suspects to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, Owo.

The suspects; Lawal Mazaje, Adamu Adamu, Mohammed Shehu Usman and Auwal Abubakar were members of the eight man gang that allegedly killed the 58-year-old woman in July last year along Benin-Ore express road while returning to Lagos after a private visit to Akure, her hometown.

The four culprits were docked on a four-count charge of felony, conspiracy, murder and kidnapping, which are all punishable offences. However, the four suspected killers had no legal representation when the case was mentioned.

The trial Magistrate said, since the suspects had no legal representation, they should be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state Ministry of Justice.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Mr. Adekola Olawoye who led the prosecution, said the state government would ensure that justice prevails at the end of the case.

“It is our duty at the Ministry of Justice to see that we keep due diligence to the prosecution of the case,” he said. Also, counsel to the Olakunrin’s family, Mr Sola Ebiseni said the family was ready to work with the government at ensuring that the deceased gets justice.

The court later adjourned the case till 3rd June, 2020 for further hearing.

Officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were later called to administer COVID-19 test on the suspects before they were moved into the Correctional Centre.