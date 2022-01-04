From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Benin High Court, yesterday, ordered the remand of suspected killer of Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion, Dominion Okoro, 25 and her accomplices in Edo State Correction Centre.

Other accomplices are Patience Okoro, 39, Francis Taga, 51, Ezikiel Danjuma, 24 and Abraham Kuje.

The trial Judge, Justice Efe Ikpomwomba, remanded the accused persons in correctional centre pending the advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), of the State Ministry of Justice.

The Prosecutor, CSP Peter Ngwumba, had told the court that the suspects were charged with murder, accessory to murder, negligent act, causing harm, robbery among other offences.

He said the suspects were arrested on December 3, 10 and 13 in Benin, Edo State, Aba in Abia State and Ikom in Cross River State, respectively.

He further told the court that the prime suspect, Dominion Okoro, a cook to the deceased on December 2, in Ugbor, GRA Benin, killed her and stole her N100,000, a golden wrist watch and necklace and absconded.

He said the suspect after committing the crime informed her elder sister, Patience Okoro , about the crime who instructed the suspect to run away with the stolen items.

The Prosecutor also said the third accused person, Francis Tagan, aided the suspect to escape by taking her to Agbor park, Ikpoba Okha Local Government of the state to enable her escape arrest after she had robbed and killed her madam.

He said Ezikiel Danjuma and Abraham Kuje, who are security guard to late Mrs Igbinedion conspired among themselves and unlawfully commit negligence of duty to protect life and property of the deceased and permited Dominion to escape from the gate after committing the crime.

He, therefore, urged the court to remand the accused in correctional centre pending the advice from the DPP‎.

Consequently, Justice Ikpomwomba remanded the suspects in correctional centre and adjourned the case to January 26, 2022.

Recall‎ that Mrs. Igbinedion, 85 and mother of ex-governor Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State, was reportedly killed by the prime suspect who was her housemaid and fled after allegedly stealing her money and other properties.