The Kwara State Family Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of an Arabic teacher, Ibrahim Abdulkadri, in a Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs Shade Lawal, who did not take the plea of Abdulkadri, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Lawal adjourned the case till April 18 for mention.

The defendant is facing a charge of a rape which contravened Section 32 of Kwara State Child’s Right Law, 2003.

Abdulkadri was said to have dragged the girl into his room and had canal knowledge of her.

The girl’s mother, Zakariyahu Ayatullahi, reported the matter to the court and the defendant was arrested. (NAN)