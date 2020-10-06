Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court in Ekiti State, on Monday, prosecuted three men over alleged exhumation of ten corpses and severing their heads.

The defendants, Kola Fatoye, 40, Abimbola Fatoye, 35, and Ahmed Ojo, 56, are facing a charge of exhumation of corpses.

The prosecutor, Insp Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between March and September 2020 in Orun-Ekiti.

Ikebulo alleged that the defendants, dug up graves and severed heads of corpses at St.Paul Anglican Church Cemetery in Orun-Ekiti.

The prosecutor said names of the severed corpses are late pa Philip Akintayo, late madam Moreani Ajayi and eight other corpses using them for ritual(criminal charms) which was found in the possession of the defendants without reasonable excuse.

According to her, the offences contravened and is punishable under section 242(1) b, 210 (e) and 213(b) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendants was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefunke Anoma, consequently ordered the remand of the defendants at the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

The case was adjourned till Nov., 6 .