An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered that a 55-year-old transporter, Rafiu Sanusi, be remanded in prison for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, pending an advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Nwaka, who did not take the plea of the defendant, adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for mention.

Sanusi, who resides at No. 60, Cemetery Road, Amukoko, Lagos, was arraigned on one-count charge of defilement.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 23 at his residence.

John alleged that Sanusi lured the victim to his room at about 8:00 a.m., defiled her, gave her N50 and charged her not to tell anyone .

He said that the girl told her grandmother her ordeal and the matter was reported at the police station following which the defendant was arrested.

Sanusi said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)