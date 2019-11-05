An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, remanded Yusuf Folawiyo, (28) in Correctional Service, Kirikiri, for alleged robbery and killing.

The Chief Magistrate, Miss A. O Akinde, who refused to take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in correctional service until Dec. 4, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defendant, an unemployed, who resides at 19, Elewude St., Abule Ijo, Ogun, is being tried for conspiracy, robbery and murder.

The Prosecutor, W/Sgt. Chekube Okeh, told the court that the defendant committed on March 15, at 52, College Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos.

Okeh said that Folawiyo and others still at large, went to the bakery of the victim of their alleged act, late Mr John Dunkwu, to rob him.

“They robbed the man of his Motorola phone, valued at N35, 000 and N60, 000 cash and there after shot him.

“The victim died before he could be taken him to the hospital,” she said.

Okeh also said that the victim’s wife ,Mrs Oluwatoyin Dunkwu, was the complainant, adding that the stolen phone had been tracked.

“The defendant was arrested while others are still at large.”

The offences according to the prosecutor contravene Sections 223, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)