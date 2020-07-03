A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Friday, ordered that a member of a vigilante, Inalegwu Onjefu, who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Onjefu, who resides in Icho village in Otukpo L.G.A , Benue, is charged with rape.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama, who did not take the plea of Onjefu ordered that he should be remanded in a Correctional Centre in Makurdi.

Ajuma then adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Ato Godwin, told the court that the complainant reported the case on June 8 at the Area Command Otukpo.

Ato said that Onjefu was arrested and detained by Homeland Defence Vigilante group Otukpo .

He said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and the case file would be forwarded to Ministry of Justice for advice.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code law of Benue, 2004.(NAN)