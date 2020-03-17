Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Chief Magistrate’s Court in charge of Juvenile and Family Matters, has remanded a 43-old Nanny, Esther Ehikioya, in prison over alleged defilement of a two-year-old girl.

The suspect, who was arraigned on a two-count charge, was alleged to have on February 3, 2020 in Catholic Intercessory Academy, Sapele Road, Benin City, unlawfully and indecently assaulted the victim by putting her finger in the girl’s virgina. As a result, the woman broke the little girl’s hymen which was against the law and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol.II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.

According to the Prosecutor, Peter Ogbe, the suspect allegedly on the same date, time and place unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the minor without her consent or even with the consent which is immaterial as to her age and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol.II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.The suspect however denied the charges when they were read to her.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Dorothy Adamaigbo, denied her bail and adjourned the case to March 26, 2020 for hearing.