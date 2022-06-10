A magistrate sitting in Ogudu area of Lagos State has remanded the owner of Fizak Fashion, Mrs. Olufisayo Gloria Nukasi in Kirikiri prison pending the fulfilment of her bail condition of N100,000.

The matter which was presented for hearing under Mrs. O.A. Daudu had the accused pleading not guilty for a case of assaulting a staff of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA).

The incident which took place on 26 May, 2022 in Magodo G.R.A. while the staff of the agency was carrying out her lawful duties at the business location.

The officer had approached the accused to confirm the payment of her new business sign which was due for registration. In an attempt to evade the Agency’s compliance, the accused slapped, harassed and threatened to beat the visiting official of LASAA who remained civil.

Hearing the matter, the Magistrate, expressed shock at the behaviour of the accused for her effrontery on the assault meted on a government official. The sitting was adjourned till 28 July, 2022.

LASAA Managing Director, Prince Adedamola Docemo, said the agency would pursue this matter to a reasonable conclusion.

“We owe our staff the duty to protect them when lawfully carrying out their duties. We have said it repeatedly that nobody has the right to assault our staff. This step serves as a deterrent measure for members of the public who always engage in this atrocious act.”

