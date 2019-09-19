A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old woman, Miss Ifeyinwa Nduka, who allegedly poured hot oil on her neighbour, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending doctor’s report.

The charged Nduka, whose address was not given, with assault.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya, remanded the defendant, pending when the court receives the doctor’s report on the condition of the complainant.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Oct.21 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Patrick Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.14, at about 7p.m at Unity Estate, Magbon area of Lagos.

Nkem alleged that the defendant poured lot oil on her neighbour, Ms Abisola Salau, causing her grievous injury.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 245 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)