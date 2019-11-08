An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 30-year-old woman, Idowu Akomolafe, who allegedly slashed a woman’s face who accused her of having an extra-marital affair, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The police charged Akomolafe, whose address was not provided, with attempted murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, who did not take the plea of Akomolafe, ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions. Awosika adjourned the case until Jan. 16, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Samson Osubu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 2, in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant attempted to kill a 42-year-old woman, Denike Olugboye.

Osubu said that the defendant used a razor blade and slashed Olugboye on her body, when she called her out in public about having an extra-martial affair with her husband.

in public, warning her to stay away from her husband, while the defendant promised to deal with her.

He said the victim is on admission in the hospital.

The offece, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State, 2012. (NAN)