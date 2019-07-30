Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere has ordered for the remand of a 36- year-old woman, Rita Alaoma in prison pending the perfection of bail granted her.

Alaoma was yesterday, arraigned before the court over alleged stealing and obtaining the sum of N536, 467.50, under false pretence.

The defendant was docked before Magistrate k. K. Awoyinka (Mrs.), by the men of Force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (ForceCIID) Alagbon-Ikoyi, on charges of conspiracy, stealing and obtaining under false pretence.

The defendant and others said to be at large, according to the prosecuting counsel, Morufu Animashaun, conspired among themselves and committed the offences on June 17, 2017, at 13, Bode Thomas street, Nwachukwu Layout branch of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc.

During the defendant’s arraignment Tuesday, Animashaun told the court that the defendant fraudulently obtained the said sum belonging to one Charles Nnemeka Okeke, from one Nneka Ani.

Animashaun told the court that defendant and others now at large, upon fraudulently received the money from Nneka, converted and used the same for her personal purposes.

He told the court that the offences committed by the defendant are punishable under Sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015 and punishable under the same criminal laws.

The defendant upon the reading of the charge to her pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Following her not guilty plea, the prosecutor, Animashaun asked the court for a trial date, while also urged the court to remand her in prison custody, pending the conclusion of the case.

Responding to the prosecutor’s application, the defendant counsel, Stephen Ehwa, informed the court that he was not opposed to trial, but told the court to refuse the prosecutor’s remand application.

Ehwa, urged the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms, as the charges against her are bailable ones and that she has credible sureties to stand for her.

Ruling on the parties applications, the presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Awoyinka, admitted her to bail in the sum of N150, 000,00 each with two sureties in the same sum. One of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant.

Mrs. Awoyinka, ordered the each of the sureties must present to court evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State government, with evidence of means of livelihood.

She also ordered that the bail conditions are to be verified by the prosecutor.

The Magistrate while adjourned the matter till August 16, for mention, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending fulfilment of the bail terms.

