Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja on Monday reserved judgment in multiple appeals challenging the victory of Governor Emeka Ihedioha in the March 9 governorship election in Imo State.

Justice Oyebisi Omoleye, who lead the five member panel of the appellate court announced that judgment in the three appeals would be delivered on a date to be communicated to parties, after parties in the various appeals adopted their written addresses as brief of argument in the appeals.

The three separate appeals which are challenging the judgment of the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the election of Ihedioha, include that of APGA and his governorship candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume; AA and his governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu and that of APC and its governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.