From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Kebbi State High Court has restored Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Court document made available to journalists, in Abuja, on Thursday night, indicated that Justice Nusirat. I. Umar, a vacation Judge of the Kebbi State High, gave the interim order in a suit filed by Yahaya Usman , Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman as claimants/Applicant, with Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents

The interim order read: “An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice. ”

Recall that a Rivers State High Court, in Degema, had on Monday restrained Secondus from functioning as the PDP chairman pending the determination of a suit against him by some members of the party in the state.