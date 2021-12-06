By Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court Lagos has granted an interim injunction restraining the Ministry and the Minister of Petroleum Resources from disturbing the operations of NOV Oilfield Solution Ltd and Nov Oil and Gas Service Ltd on the basis of alleged cancellation of their permits by the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The order was as a result of the motion ex-parte application filed by the two oil firms regarding alleged cancelation of their operational permits.

The court restrained the respondents by itself, its agents, privies, personnel or association of persons, from disturbing, obstructing, or shutting down the business operation of the plaintiffs from operating or providing service as oil service companies in Nigeria, pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice, filed along with the application.

In Suit No.: FHC/L/CS/1493/2021 was filed by the firms, and has the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation as respondents.

The suit challenged the legality of the purported cancellation of applicants’ operational permits on October 5, 2021, and sought the grant of several orders of interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents from stopping the oil firm from operating.

Justice P. O. Lifu of the court gave the order and adjourned further hearing in the suit till January 19, 2022.

