Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Reprieve came the way of the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari as the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Monday restrained the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from seizing or interfering with his assets and properties.

The restraining order was sequel to an exparte motion which was argued by counsel for Yari, Mahmud Magaji (SAN). Besides the Commission, Justice Taiwo Taiwo in his ruling equally restrained the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from interfering with Yari’s enjoyment of the rights enshrined in sections 34, 35, 37, 41 and 43 of the Constitution. The judge also directed parties in the case to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Taiwo said the orders made, are to subsist pending the determination of the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the ex-governor.

Justice Taiwo, who on Friday granted the ICPC’s request to freeze Yari’s accounts in Polaris and Zenith banks, said the orders made on Monday do not affect the earlier one relating to only accounts in the two banks.

The orders granted in the judge’s ruling yesterday are: “An order of interim injunction retraining the respondents from seizing, impounding, taking over, confiscating or otherwise forfeiting the assets and properties of the applicant wherever they may be located within Nigeria or anywhere else in the world pending the hearing and determination of the hearing and determination of the notion on notice

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from unlawfully interfering with the applicants‘ rights to Sections 34, 35, 37, 41 and 43 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) until the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”